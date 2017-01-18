Women in Northampton meet to prepare for Women's March on Washington

Women of western Mass. are planning to make their voices heard by joining thousands of others in the Women's March on Washington Saturday.

Tonight in Northampton, participants were brain-storming slogans and making signs.

They want to send a message of unity and support for people of all walks of life, including women, special needs, and LGBTQ communities.

“Women’s rights are human rights. I think it’s really important that we do go to D.C. to make sure that all politicians understand that we value human rights, and that we want to see those rights respected in the coming years,” said Lindsey Sabadosa.

For those who want to participate but won’t be able to make it to D.C., there will be similar marches Saturday in Boston, Greenfield, and Northampton.

