Residents evacuate apartment building in Holyoke due to high levels of carbon monoxide.

An apartment building on Oak Street in Holyoke has been evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide Thursday morning.

Holyoke Fire tells Western Mass News that the high levels of carbon monoxide was caused from a boiler malfunction.

Resident's have been evacuated until the problem is solved and the boiler is fixed.

We have a crew on the way and will bring you the very latest once it becomes available.

