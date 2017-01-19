Sunshine returns, a nice Thursday on tap

Skies have cleared out giving way to sunshine as high pressure builds into New England. Temperatures will reach into the into the mid 40s. (Not bad for mid-January) It will almost feel a bit like early Spring! It will be clear and chilly overnight. Expect a chilly frosty start tomorrow with readings near 20.

We'll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with temperatures back into the 40's. Clouds increase tomorrow afternoon as a weakening system moves our way. We may see a sprinkle or shower tomorrow evening but that's about it.

The weekend overall is looking dry with temperatures remaining above normal. We will see a good amount of clouds through midday Saturday as an upper level disturbance passes south of New England. We are a touch cooler Sunday and dry, but clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures over the weekend will be back into the 40's.

This next storm looks to get going Monday morning as a possible wintry mix, then eventually change to rain for late Monday into Tuesday. We will have more details as we get closer, so stay tuned.

