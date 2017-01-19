Victims identified from fatal Union St. crash

The three victims who died in Tuesday night's Union Street crash have been identified.

Central High School Principal Thaddeus Tokarz confirmed to Western Mass News that Adrianna Hernandez, Katrina Maisonet Jones, and Cassidy Spence died in the crash.

On Thursday, Sgt. Delaney of the Springfield police department said a fourth victim, Andrew Savage, 20, of Springfield has also died.

All three were students at Central High School.

According to police, the accident happened Tuesday night around 8:45.

Police said they found a Jeep Grand Cherokee wrapped around a tree, and we’ve learned that the Jeep was going twice the posted speed limit.

Firefighters had to use the jaws-of-life to get the five people out as they were all rushed to the hospital.

One other male victim remains in critical condition.

Springfield Police said the jeep was reported stolen out of Milford, Connecticut on January 14.

State police saw the jeep prior to the accident, but they did not pursue.

Right now, it's still unclear if the driver was trying to avoid the police.

