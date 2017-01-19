Car crashes along I-91 South during police chase

A police chase that began in Springfield ended up in a car crashing on I-91 South in Connecticut Thursday morning.

Sgt. Delaney of the Springfield Police Department said the chase began once there was a report of shots fired on Pine Street.

Police said they saw a car speeding in the Central and Union Street area that matched the description of the vehicle possibly involved in the shooting.

Sgt. Delaney said officers that were working construction detail in downtown Springfield area on 91 attempted to pursue the vehicle, but the car was speeding so fast officers couldn't keep up.

Cruisers followed the car on the highway, and that's when the vehicle struck a guardrail near exit 49 in Enfield.

Traffic was backed-up for miles, only one lane was open while crews worked to clear the scene.

The suspect was brought to Hartford Hospital and was placed under arrest. The driver is listed in critical condition.

Police searched the vehicle and said they discovered cocaine and other drugs.

#CTtraffic: I-91 sb x49 Enfield two lanes closed for a one car crash w/serious injury. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 19, 2017

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

