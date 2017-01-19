Police: Springfield man was driving with false license plates

Springfield police chased a man Wednesday night after they discovered his license plates were registered to a different car, according to police.

Sgt. Delaney said two officers were patrolling near Massachusetts Avenue when they witnessed a speeding red BMW.

Police said they tried to pull the fleeing vehicle over once they ran the BMW’s Pennsylvania license plates and discovered they were registered to an Acura Sedan.

The driver, who was identified as Mark Privette, parked the car on Andrews Street and took off.

Members of the Streetcrime Unit were called in to assist the two officers, and arrived shortly after Privette fled on foot.

Delaney said after searching the BMW, they recovered a Smith & Wesson .38 Special that was found fully loaded on the drivers-side floor.

Privette, 27, of 117 Dawes Street of Springfield was charged with:

Default warrant for - Stolen MV

Failure to Stop for Police

Speeding

Attached Plates

Uninsured MV

Unreg. MV

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

