Chicopee resident falls victim to recent scam

The Chicopee Police Department is warning the public of a recent scam where someone will pretend to be your family member and demand money.

Officer Wilk said a 76-year-old Chicopee woman fell for the scam after she received a phone call from someone that was claiming to be her grandson.

Wilk said another man was on the phone claiming to be a police officer, and told her that he needed $4,000 to make her grandson's police record go away.

The fake police officer told the woman he needed the money in the form of Wal-Mart gift cards, according to Wilk.

Wilk said the woman went to the store, bought 4 $1,000 gift cards and gave the posing officer the card numbers and the PIN numbers.

Chicopee police want everyone to know that no officer will ever demand for anyone to go out and buy gift cards to have a record go away.

Police said these scams are usually targeted towards the elderly. If anyone receives a phone call similar to this incident, are asked to call their local police department.

