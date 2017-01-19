Sabis students arrive in D.C. for Trump Inauguration

Friday marks Inauguration Day for President-Elect Donald Trump, and students from Western Mass get to witness the opportunity of a lifetime.

Students from Ludlow and Springfield schools packed their bags and left for Washington D.C. Thursday morning.

20 students from the Sabis International Charter School in Springfield and 37 students from the Baird Middle School in Ludlow left in the early morning hours for an opportunity of a lifetime.



"It's such a great opportunity, we all had to write essays, we earned it," said Kennedy Winslow, a Freshman at Sabis Charter School.



More students were looking to go on the trip, so in order to narrow down the field, each Sabis student had to write an essay on what advice they had for the next President.

Senator Eric Lesser then picked the top 20 essays to set the field, and Congressman Richard Neal provided the tickets for the students.



"It means getting to witness a really historical event, no matter which way the election would have turned out, it still would've been historical," Winslow continued.



Students of all ages will be front and center for the swearing in.



"I'm looking forward to just having fun, and learning some stuff about the Inauguration," said Nathan Sajdak, a student at Baird Middle School.



"The students had quite the journey as they traveled over 300 miles on Thursday. That's nearly a 7 hour drive before they can witness history, and while they are there, they will witness even more than just the Inauguration.



"On Friday we are going to see the Lincoln Memorial, the Vietnam Wall, the World War II Memorial," said Winslow.



"We're going to the Arlington National Cemetery, Mount Vernon, we're also going to some of the Smithsonians and the National Spy Museum, which I am really excited for," said Marissa Balbino, a student at Baird Middle School.



Students are hoping they can take what they see in Washington D.C. back to the classroom.



"I would like to just take this and see it as a learning experience, and I want to go into political science, it will be really fun and cool to learn about it," said Amiya Phillips, a Junior at Sabis Charter School.



Western Mass News has tracked the students' journey to the Capital with updated pictured as we follow their trip. To see the pictures along their journey, click the link here