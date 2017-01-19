Amherst College holds event to symbolize solidarity to students

College and community members gathered on Thursday at Amherst College.

Many delivered a clear message to the President-Elect about what their hopes are for the future.

Only one day before Donald Trump's Inauguration, religious leaders at Amherst College gathered to consecrate the campus Chapel.

The event also served as a symbol of solidarity with illegal immigrants.

Those that were present are concerned about Donald Trump's campaign pledges to increase deportation of undocumented immigrants.

"I'm very concerned that we are going to see a move to an administration that is not going to protect all my students and all the people who I really care about in this community who are not fully U.S. citizens or whose families are not all U.S. citizens," said Leah Schmalzbauer, a Professor of American Studies and Sociology at the college.

"I am here because I think we need more love, and peace and kindness toward one another through all our lives," said Bernadette Jones of Amherst.

Nancy Rose Weeber and her husband Chuck came from Pelham to stand to take part.

"We need to remember who we are as Americans we are all immigrants," said Weeber.

Jane Pierre, who is a student at Amherst College participated in the event.

"I attended because I felt I had a duty as a student who knows international students and documented students to be there to support," Pierre noted.

There are many questions still to be answered about the specifics of Donald Trump's immigration policy.

"Our biggest concern is that we're not really sure where he stands , he seems to say one thing and then he backs up and says another so we don't know," said Weeber.

The consecration service at the chapel was privately organized.

Amherst College issued a statement which is part read,"the event was privately organized by multi-faith religious advisers who use our campus chapel. They are not acting on behalf of the college."

The school added that it is and has been concerned about students who may be worried about immigration issues and they are providing a wide range of resources to legally assist those individuals.

Last year after a student demonstration, college President Carolyn Biddy Martin said the school will do everything it can within the limits of the law to support undocumented students.

