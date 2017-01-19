Families ask for help after a fire destroys apartment building in Holyoke

Victims from Tuesday's fire have lost so much and now they're asking for help during this difficult time.

"I can't be in the street with my three kids," said Hector Velez, a fire victim.



Tenants of the apartment building are left on edge as to what they're going to do.



Their hotel stays through the American Red Cross are up, and they weren't sure where to go.



"At then end of the day it's not enough we lost everything and we need help," said Victoria Feliciano, a fire victim.



On Thursday, tenants met not far from the building to demand action from city leaders.



They said the conditions in the apartments were deplorable as rats and cockroaches infested their homes.

Mayor Alex Morse spoke with residents.



"Many families are still in need of a place to sleep so we are working with hud to make sure every family has a place," said Mayor Morse.



The landlord is responsible for offering them $750 for temporary shelter, but instead they are left waiting.



They city said the landlord has been unresponsive to the needs of the tenants.



"We have all tried unsuccessfully to work with him over the phone to the point where he has hung up on city officials," Morse noted.

The city's shelter in Appleton is open to residents while they work out shelter vouchers.

