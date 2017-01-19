Residents voice concerns over the state of fire-damaged apartment building

Residents of an apartment building were left with very little the day an electrical fire destroyed their homes.

After the devastation, the families simply want assurance that their possessions will be kept safe.

"We already have enough problems we don't need anymore," said Glenn White, the Building Manager at the Main Street Apartments.

The days following this fire that heavily damaged the Main Street apartment building have been difficult.

"What we should do is get the front pretty much secure. Because a lot of tenants stuff is in there," White continued.

Glenn white is not only the building manager, he is a longtime tenant. He spends his time sitting outside of the building to make sure nothing happens.

City policies require that in the event of a fire the landlord must secure the building.

The city went to housing court Thursday morning to file actions against the landlord who hasn't been heard from.

"That has really compounded it and made it much more difficult than it needed to be," said Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

The city was exploring their options but ultimately the city can board it up and place a lien on the property.



"We are going to continue to pursue every single legal challenge to make sure he is following the law," Morse continued.

If the landlord doesn't secure the building soon the city will step in.

