Monson Police investigate fatal pedestrian accident on Route 20

Authorities in Monson and Palmer closed Route 20 in Palmer around 5:21 p.m. tonight for a fatal motor vehicle accident.

Monson police report that a driver was struck by a passing truck after they exited their vehicle following a minor collision with a second vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead after they were transported to Wing Hospital.

The road was closed up until around 9 p.m. tonight while crews investigated the scene.

Along with Monson and Palmer police, the Mass. State Police Collision Analysis, Reconstruction Section, and the Hampden County District Attorney's Office investigated the incident.

Monson Police expect more info to come forward on the accident and victim tomorrow.

