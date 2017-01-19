Students mourn classmates killed in Springfield accident

Students from Central High School gather to mourn the loss of their classmates at the memorial on Union Street.

"Its been difficult, very difficult. These are kids that you truly love," said Travis Reed, the Assistant Principal.

Reed has known Adrianna Hernandez, Katrina Maisonet Jones, and Cassidy Spence since their first day of freshman year. And he said they were amazing young women.

"It just hurts so much more knowing there were such bright things on the horizon," Reed continued.

The three were in a car that crashed into a tree on Union Street Tuesday Night.

Katrina and Cassidy had plans to go to college after graduating from Central this spring.

Adrianna had already enlisted in the United States Army.



"She was very excited to see the world and serve our country. What hurts the most is knowing that opportunity, that's not there," Reed continued.

Cassidy cared deeply for her education, worked hard at her school work.

Katrina loved to cheer, she loved to be with her teammates. To honor their memory Reed said that they are trying to help fellow students move forward.

"We need to help motivate them to live their lives to the fullest and enjoy each day like it could be your last. Life is fleeting," said Reed.

Students are proud to be from Central and whether or not they knew these girls, they are feeling their absence. When they walk by, many students are writing messages of love on banners in the hallway.

"As tragic as its been its been beautiful to see the kids come together and support eachother," said an anonymous student.

The fourth victim that died in the accident did not go to Central High School but he was from Springfield. Many of the kids said they knew 20-year-old Andrew Savage as well.

