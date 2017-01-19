Trump poll results in MA released on Thursday

Massachusetts, the blue state, overwhelmingly supported Hillary Clinton in November.

Most of those polled are less confident today in Donald Trump's abilities than they were when he was elected.

As President-Elect Trump prepares to be sworn into office as the nation's 45th president, his popularity ratings in Massachusetts are near rock bottom.

A new statewide WBUR poll finds Donald Trump with a 28 percent favorability rating among Massachusetts registered voters.

The majority of people polled are less confident in Trump's presidential abilities today than they were when he was elected.

Even those who voted for Donald Trump were surprised by the low favorability ratings.

"He did so well in the election I thought people were fed up with what was going on and it's surprising to me he's had that result," said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

Lt. Polito, a republican, was in Springfield on Thursday.

Western Mass News asked her about Donald Trump's low favorability ratings.



"It will take time for some people, who didn't support this president to see how he leads in the office," said Polito.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker who said he couldn't vote for Donald Trump is in Washington.

He will attend Inauguration ceremonies on Friday.

The Lieutenant Governor said the governor did the right thing by accepting the invitation.

"The campaign is over and Gov. Baker was invited to attend the oath of office and specific ally the reception hosted tonight by gov pence and you accept invitations like that," said Politio.

Polito said right now whether you supported the president or not, it is important that the country maintains a peaceful transition and the team the president-elect has chosen now gets to work.

Nearly 70 members of congress will not be attending Donald Trump's Inauguration on Friday.

Among them are two from Massachusetts; Katherine Clark of Melrose and Michael Capuano of Somerville.

