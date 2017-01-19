Women's Shelter of Holyoke raises awareness of domestic violence

It only takes one person to change a life forever, and for Sheila Rivest and her family, it was one person in a single moment who took away a beloved sister, daughter, and friend.

On average 20 people in the United States per minute are physically abused by a domestic partner, and often they're killed.

Western Mass News and People’s Bank share the story of a woman whose sister lost her life to domestic violence.

The world of domestic violence isn't limited in society.

1,400 women and 80 men walk through the Women's Shelter of Holyoke every single year.

“They're not only helping the people and families, but trying to help society-- community. This isn't a private matter. It's a society issue,” said Sheila Rivest.

It's a passion that ignited deep in Sheila after the pain of losing her sister Carol who was shot and killed by her boyfriend at 18 years old.

Carol did leave the relationship, but that's when she was away for two months.

“There were restraining orders and he still came to her house and shot her. I don’t know what the answer is, but it's not the woman wanted it or chose that kind of life.”

Over the years, Sheila has grieved by giving back and speaking to those at the Hampden County Corrections Facility after the snowball effects of a crime, but she said she still needed more in her sister’s name.

“A few years ago, I decided to have a benefit in her name and to raise money and awareness for domestic violence.”

“The part for me was trying to heal, to get rid of the anger. And to remember my sister. My sister was a beautiful, strong, smart, and vibrant woman, who gave so much to being a part of our family."

Raising over 5 thousand dollars just last year for the shelter, Executive Director Karen Cavanaugh said its love like Sheila's that keeps the shelter going.

“I really wanted Sheila to tell her sister’s story-- Carol's story. And a large audience to hear her story,” said Cavanaugh.

“We provide life-saving services to families in this community.”

And Sheila couldn't be more proud to have developed a full non-profit in her sister’s name.

Honoring her memory and educating others to prevent another family from experiencing the pain she's endured.

“She didn't know her strength. I think a lot of women are insecure-- no self-confidence. They don't deserve to die because one man abused her and decided to take her life.”

