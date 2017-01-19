Pittsfield police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

Pittsfield police are searching for a suspect wanted in a deadly hit-and-run.

According to police, a bicyclist was hit by a car around 6:52 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Linden Street and Robbins Avenue.

Witnesses said the suspect fled westbound on Linden Street in what is described as a brown or gold Toyota sedan with damage to the front end and windshield.

Police said the bicyclist died from their injuries.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, or the location of the vehicle, please contact Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.

