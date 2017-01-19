Family of two Union St. crash victims speaks on coping with tragedy

The Springfield Central Community is still coming to grips with the loss of three seniors who died in a crash on Tuesday night.

A fourth victim, dying at the hospital.

Tonight, we heard exclusively from a family member of two of the victims.

A memorial continued to grow tonight where the crash happened.

The family of Cassidy Spence and Andrew Savage, two of the victims who died, are still trying to cope.

"We're trying to do well. Holding up. It's hard. Really hard," said Britnee Smith, Andrew’s sister and Cassidy's aunt.

The family of Cassidy Spence and Andrew Savage is still trying to process what happened on Union Street Tuesday night.

The young man and woman were inside this Jeep Cherokee when it was speeding and hit a tree.

Cassidy and Andrew were not only friends, they were related. This family now buries two of their children.

The presumed driver of the car, also their cousin, is still clinging to life.

"My prayers, talking to God-- nothing is going to bring them back. Everyone telling me it's going to be alright. It's not going to be alright."

Britnee said Cassidy was the life of the party. Always laughing and always ready to dance.

"She loved to dance-- any kind of dance. Smart girl, never in trouble. Very smart girl."

The family said Cassidy and Andrew were very close and spent a lot of time together growing up.

"He was a really good boy. My babysitter. My helper."

They've been overwhelmed with support after the tragedy, especially at a vigil Wednesday night where hundreds of Springfield Central students came out.

And the community continues to rally around the families, asking for donations for a proper burial.

"There is a Gofundme page for both Andrew and Cassidy, and if they could drop donations off to En Motion Dance studio, we can get it to the family."

There was also a moment of silence held tonight before the Boys basketball game at Commerce High school.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday for all four of the victims.

That will take place at the YMCA on 275 Chestnut Street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

