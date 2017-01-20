A mild, cloudy weekend on tap

Skies remain cloudy through the night as an upper level disturbance passes through. With this disturbance, we are tracking rain that will be falling apart as it enters western Mass, so only a few showers are expected.

A few spots across the higher terrain in northern Mass may see some brief freezing rain, but no ice accumulation is expected. Most of us probably won’t see much more than the ground getting wet. Expect areas of drizzle and fog overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday begins cloudy with some fog. Clouds linger much of the day with an occasional break of sunshine. Temperatures will be unseasonably mild with highs topping off in the upper 40s to low 50s! A weak cold front moves down from the north Saturday night, which will only bring slightly cooler temps for Sunday, but we continue with our cloudy, dry conditions. As our next storm system moves into the Southeast, a few showers will head our way late Sunday evening.

Our next storm will be moving from the west coast to the Southeast US this weekend, then up to the New England coast Monday and Tuesday. This storm looks to bring some heavy precip to our area, especially Monday night into Tuesday morning. Cold air will be tough to come by, so this won’t be a big snow for the valley-more of a wintry mix Monday followed by rain. The best chances for snow will come Sunday night through midday Monday and sleet may be around as well. Snow amounts will be highest for the hill towns and Berkshires, but even they don’t look to see much.

Our drought situation hasn’t changed much, so the rain will be welcomed Monday and Tuesday. Wintry weather may cause some hazardous travel conditions Monday, so stay tuned for updates. Measurable snow will be confined to the higher elevations with this storm. Temperatures remain mild next week with highs in the 40s Tuesday to Thursday. Colder air looks to start moving back in beginning Friday.

