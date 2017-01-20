Official: fire alarm system not monitored during deadly Holyoke fire

It was a scary scene on New Year's Day in Holyoke as an apartment building caught fire on North East Street.

Three people died from the fire and many others were displaced.

Officials said that the cause was electrical. Still, questions remain as other residents continue to sort things out.



State fire officials announced Friday that an investigation shows the fire alarm system did sound, but was not monitored.

In fact, it was broken just two days before the fire.

Because that monitoring connection was broken, the fire department was notified of the fire solely by 911 calls that came in after the fire had been burning for several minutes.

City officials said that those minutes were absolutely crucial.

According to a new report released this morning by the office of the state fire marshal, the communications connection between the fire alarm system and the alarm monitoring company was broken just before midnight on Friday, December 30 in the building at 106 North East Street in Holyoke.

That system was not restored before the fatal fire took place less than 48 hours later, startling the people of Holyoke.

"We're not new to fires, but having two huge fires that just came about has really put the community all pull together," said Brenda Lamagedeline of Providence Ministries in Holyoke.

The investigation by the state fire marshal also shows that the fire monitoring company called the emergency contact number at the property management company several times over the holiday weekend to alert them to the lost connection.

"The company and property manager didn't do what they needed to do to fix it over the weekend," said Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

Morse added that both the company and property manager could be held responsible for the fire.

"The same company had a pretty big fire in another building two or three years ago that displaced a number of families, so there seems to be a track record with this particular company, in particular around fire education, fire safety, and responding in a way that's going to protect the people who live in those properties," Morse said.

Morse said that there was no legal requirement that the building have a system that alerts the fire department directly when alarms go off.

"What we're proposing is that moving forward we require all buildings of the sort with multiple apartments in the building to have a system that connects directly to the fire department, not just to a third-party alarm company, so that we can dispatch our fire resources as quickly and efficiently as possible," Morse said.

This fire is one of two big ones that took place here in Holyoke just this month. The community is coming together to do what they can to give back.

"Everything from blankets to toys, jeans to towels," said Mike Marcotte of Marcotte Ford.

Marcotte brought donations to Providence Ministries in Holyoke for victims of the fires.

"It was great to see that people in Holyoke and not in Holyoke came down. Our employees helped, customers came down to see what it was all about. They went home to pick up goods to help the community in this tragedy," Marcotte added.

The fire department did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

