3 injured after 2-car accident in Deerfield

Three people were injured after two cars crashed on the section of Greenfield Road and Wapping Road in Deerfield on Friday.

Members from the Deerfield Fire Department and South County EMS responded to the scene.

Police said none of the victim's injuries were life threatening. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Police could not release anymore information at this time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.