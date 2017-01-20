Chicopee police urge residents to stop for school buses

A dash cam video that was shot by a resident on Chicopee Street shows a car speeding through while a school bus was dropping students off.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department posted that video on social media to remind residents to slow down and drive carefully while driving through neighborhoods.

In the video, Wilk said that the driver didn't even make an attempt to slow down while the bus was dropping students off.

Luckily, students were not crossing the road at that time and no one was hurt.

The Chicopee Traffic Division is investigating this incident.

