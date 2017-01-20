Experts predict gypsy moth caterpillar feeding will increase in 2017

Gypsy moths have become a problem once again in Massachusetts.

State environmental officials are predicting another season of higher than usual caterpillar feeding in 2017.

The issue with gypsy moths is that they are feeding more than normal and are slowly causing serious damage to trees.

State environmentalists have analyzed area forests for egg mass in order to see how many can be expected to hatch.

They discovered that we’ll see a higher level of gypsy moth caterpillars.

"Caterpillars are two to four inches long, it's dark with blue and red dots on it," said Bob Russell, an Entomologist at American Pest Solutions.

Bob said these caterpillars number in the hundreds, and cut through the leaves like a saw, leaving nothing but shavings behind.

"The gypsy moth caterpillar will feed on the leaves, and they will eat the leaves and they will shred them. You can actually in a bad situation hear them cut into leaves," said Russell.

As they grow in size and in numbers, they can even damage your personal belongings.

"They get everywhere, they get on your cars, they get in your homes. They drop droppings all over your car, which can be staining, it can be a mess," Russell continued.

He said this has been a problem in Western Mass before, not just last year, but also back in the 1980's, and says it is important for all those tree lovers out there and homeowners to take action.

"Pay attention, look for the egg masses, remove them, scrape them off, they are noticeable. Call a professional, pest management firm, and get after it quickly because it will escalate," Russell noted.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation said after successive years of this problem, trees can not only be damaged, but many can die.

All homeowners are encourages to start checking for these moths in first week of May.

Bob said you should look for signs if any egg masses have hatched, and do not hesitate to call a certified arborist to protect your trees.

