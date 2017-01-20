Police identify woman killed on Rt.20 Thursday night

The Monson Police Department has released the identity of a woman that was killed after she was hit by a pickup truck in a section of Route 20 Thursday night.

Chief Kozoloski said 80-year-old Aline G. Silva from Ludlow rear-ended a vehicle that was making a left turn into Asylum Fitness.

Silva exited her vehicle after the accident and walked across Boston Road to where the other vehicle had stopped.

Chiek Kozoloski said that's when she was struck by a pickup truck traveling eastbound that was driven by 26-year-old Bryce V. Mann-Cyr of Stafford, Connecticut.

She was transported by Palmer Ambulance, and was pronounced dead at Wing Hospital.

Chief Kozloski said at this point in the investigation they do not believe speed or alcohol was the cause of this incident.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.