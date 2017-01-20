Local Trump supporters gather to watch inauguration

As Donald Trump was sworn into office, millions of Americans watched the historic event live on television.

Among those were a group of local trump supporters.

This was the day that Trump supporters across the country have been waiting for: the day that Donald Trump officially became the country's 45th President.

In western Massachusetts, Trump supporters held their own inauguration day party.

Local trump supporters gathered at the Anchor House Restaurant to watch Trump's inauguration live.

They came for a party including a big Trump cake, Trump tee shirts, and American flags.

Some even took a picture next to a cardboard cutout of Trump.

Excitement built as the swearing-in ceremony got closer.

"As a supporter, I'm quite excited about this. I wasn't sure it was going to happen. Like many others, I'm looking forward to the next four years seeing some changes, improvements and hopefully see the country come back together again," said George Reich.

All eyes were on the screen as Trump took the oath of office.

"[As a Trump supporter, what are your feelings today?] I'll try not to cry. Here, he comes out now. It's awesome," said Joelene Guzzo.

Expectations were high for his presidency.



"I think his first priority should be something on joining us back together and bring peace to nation, strong leader. I think immigration is a big deal, Obamacare a big deal," said Jayme Barrett.

