Investigation continues into Springfield fatal crash

More details continue to emerge from the car crash that killed four people on Union Street in Springfield on Tuesday Night.

Springfield police said on Friday that the passengers in the vehicle most likely didn't know that the car was stolen.

"More than likely the people that were in the car didn't know it was stolen because the keys were in there," said Sgt. John Delaney.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee that crashed into a tree on Tuesday was stolen in Milford,Connecticut on Saturday.

Police reported it was stolen with the keys inside.

Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News that Adrianna Hernandez, Katrina Maisonet Jones, Cassidy Spence and Andrew Savage all of whom died in the crash, likely didn't know it was stolen.

"It is possible that the person that is still alive is the driver," said Sgt. Delaney.

On Saturday Western Mass News confirmed with both the Hampden District Attorney's Office and State Police that plainclothes state troopers saw the Jeep Grand Cherokee idling on Ridgewood Place near where the Ring Nursing Home site used to be.

The troopers were a part of the agency's Gang Unit and were on patrol in an unmarked cruiser when they spotted the vehicle. So they parked behind it, turned on their lights, got out of their cruiser, and went up to the Jeep with flashlights on. But before they could talk with anyone inside the vehicle, it took off.

Leydon confirmed with Western Mass News that the Jeep took off at a high rate of speed before crashing.

Springfield Police along with the State Police reconstructed the scene of the accident Friday morning to try and gather as much evidence in this investigation as possible. Police said it might end up in court.

"We want to know beyond a shadow of a doubt that the person whole stole the vehicle was in the person driving the vehicle. Because if he is than that person will undoubtedly have charges filed by the District Attorney's office against him for four counts of vehicular homicide," Delaney noted.

In order to continue their investigation, they had to remove the memorial from the scene of the accident. Police reached out to the families before they removed it, saying they need to do their jobs.

"If this case ever goes to court we needed forensic evidence, we need photographs, we need measurements, and we couldn't do it with the memorial so it had to be moved. But again we contacted the families told them what we were doing. They were all for it. You're not going to upset at us by doing that," Delaney continued.

The memorial has been put back following the work the police did earlier Friday morning.

Sgt. Delaney said Springfield police will make sure this area is safe as people mourn the loss of these young men and women.

