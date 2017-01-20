Sabis students witnessed history in Washington D.C.

Local students from Springfield witnessed history on Friday.

20 students from Sabis International Charter School is in Washington D.C

They got the chance to watch first hand, as President Trump took the oath of office.

The Sabis students had an absolute blast despite the rain, and despite their differing political views.

Western Mass News got the chance to face time with them right after inauguration.

"The Inauguration was absolutely amazing to see the pomp and circumstance behind everything that happens. It really shows you how great things work in our government despite your political beliefs. I'm hoping everyone can work together for the next four years," said Dean Barry, the head of the History Department at Sabis.

Students were thrilled to witness citizens coming together and enjoying this moment in American history.

"Since this is my first inauguration I can tell you that it was incredibly breathtaking to see everyone come together," said Rose McCaffrey, a student at Sabis.

"In all honesty I really didn't have an opinion on either candidate because, as much as you can look at their policies and everything, I'm already split between the whole republican and democrat idea," said Nicholas Audett, a student at Sabis.

Students and Mr.Barry will be at the Capital until Saturday.

The group will spend Friday and a part of Saturday as tourists.

Mr. Barry wants to thank Senator Markey, Congressman Richard Neal, and State Senator Eric Lesser for making the trip possible.

