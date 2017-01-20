Local realtor to appear on HGTV's 'House Hunters'

A popular real estate show has plans to highlight Northampton.

House Hunters, a television show on HGTV, will soon follow buyers on their journey to purchase the perfect home in Western Massachusetts.

“It was a lot of fun. It was five to six days of filming and it was 10 to 12 hours a day,” said Donna Wesoloski of the Jones Group Realtors.

Wesoloski served as a realtor on the upcoming episode.

In the episode, Wesoloski helped clients nail down the ‘must haves’ before settling down at a new address. She told Western Mass News that the housing market is active right now, but inventory is low.

While Wesoloski couldn’t reveal too much about the episode, but she did say viewers can get a taste of all that Northampton has to offer.

“This is an exciting town. It has so much to offer. They filmed in town, so you're going to see local restaurants, parks,” Wesoloski added.

The episode is slated to air February 23.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.