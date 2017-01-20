Springfield man arrested for stealing over $100,000 in social security benefits

A Springfield man from the Dominican Republic was charged and arrested after stealing the identity of an American citizen and exploiting their social security benefits.

Bartolo Ramirez was born in the Dominican Republic, but entered the United States as a stowaway in 1990.

After leaving back in 1993, Ramirez returned to the United States and settled in Springfield, Mass.

Falsely representing himself as an American citizen, Ramirez was able to apply for Social Security disability benefits under another person’s identity, collecting more than $100,000 in benefits.

Ramirez is currently being detained and is pending a detention and probable cause hearing on Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017.

