Local professor offers commentary on violent Trump protests

Across the nation, thousands of people are taking to the streets to protest, but in some pockets of the country, crowds turned violent.

In Washington D.C., rioters knocked over trash cans and smashed windows.

“The response from the crowd, the response from the protest-- all falls under the possibilities of what is to be normal and actually expected today,” said Professor John Baick.

John Baick is a history professor from Western New England University.

He went on to say that most of the protests have been peaceful, but there are a few people who feel like they can only express their despair with destruction.

“Violence is an instinctual response to a threat, because people don't think with their minds, they sometime think with their guts, with their hearts, letting fear drive them. Also, misguided thinking they're going to start a revolution.”

Baick said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

He said it has happened quite a few times, going as far back to 1913 when thousands of people marched in streets for women’s rights.

Baick stressed that while protesting can lead to change, violently going about it has a way of hurting a protester’s message.

“The problem with it is America has a pretty established track record, and violence protests accomplish very little, in fact they do quite the opposite and make people feel repulsed by whatever cause they are trying to fight for.”

And it’s only just the beginning, with more protests set for tomorrow.

John Baick suggests instead of protesting, to go out and be the change.

For example, go run for office, or talk to policy makers first hand.

