CT man charged in Chicopee armed home invasion, 2nd suspect sought

Chicopee Police responded to 55 Montgomery St. at around 7:25 p.m. Friday for a home invasion call with possible shots fired.

Now a man out of Connecticut has been charged in connection with the alleged incident and authorities continue to look for a second suspect.

Dequan Muhammad, 25, from Hartford is facing 10 charges including Home Invasion While Armed with a Firearm, 2 counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Impersonating a Police Officer, Larceny from a Building, Misleading a Police Officer, Kidnapping While Armed with a Firearm, Discharge of a Firearm within 500 feet of a building, Carrying a Firearm Without a License, Possession of a Firearm during a Felony, and Possession of Ammunition Without and FID Card.

Muhammad was arrested after officers arrived Friday night and spoke with a male victim who had flagged them down.

"The victim reported this individual knocked on his door, produced a badge, and forced his way in. During an altercation, the suspect struck the male in the head with a firearm, causing it to discharge a bullet," explained Officer Mike Wilk on the department's Facebook page.

While the bullets did not strike any of the occupants in the home, the suspects were able to flee the scene soon thereafter.

"The victim suffered minor injury," noted Wilk.

With the victim's statement police set up a perimeter and were able to locate one of the suspects, allegedly Muhammad, crawling in a wooded area nearby. They also found the alleged firearm used in the incident.

The second suspect, described to be possibly Hispanic or a light skinned black male wearing dark clothing, has not been found yet.

Officer Wilk says Mass. State Police and a K9 unit assisted in the search and located the firearm that was used.

The incident remains under investigation and Chicopee Police ask that anyone with any information, please contact their detectives at (413)594-1730.

