Chefs for Jimmy fundraiser held at Chez Josef

It was a big night for the Jimmy fund as they hosted their annual Chefs for Jimmy fundraiser benefitting cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber.

This night, typically full of energy and hope, as chefs and culinary business owners from around the region brought out their best products.

All the food donated for the sake of raising money and saving lives.

“I’m almost a 40 year cancer survivor, which I’m very proud of. I was a patient at the Dana-Farber as a young mother of an 8 month old child. My son is here tonight. He’s turning 40. I have grandchildren and I’m here because of the Dana-Farber institute,” said Co-chair Barbara Sadowsky.

This particular event has raised over 1. 5 million dollars for cancer research over the last 27 years.

Chefs for Jimmy has been voted the "best charity event" by the Valley Advocate.

