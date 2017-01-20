Mass. Congressman Neal speaks on experience at President Trump's inauguration

Many senators and congressmen were in attendance at today's inauguration, including Congressman Richard Neal.

He was also invited inside the luncheon with President Trump and the First Lady.

We spoke with him by phone today just hours after the inauguration.

He said that President Trump's speech had similar overtones from his campaign.

"Overwhelmingly, the crowd that was there had been supporters of his, so I think he spoke to their sense of grievance and then to their aspirations. And that's where I would say it had more of a campaign feel than anything else," said Congressman Neal.

Neal said that he doesn't believe it was the unifying speech that many had hoped for, but Neal is hopeful that we can come together as a country.

"I’d like to think that we can get over this theme of two Americas and get back to the idea that we're really one America, to try and find some common ground."

But he did find some hope in the president's speech when he talked about infrastructure and said his demeanor was assertive.

"I thought that when the president mentioned infrastructure and the right to disagree, I thought those were hopeful signs."

Neal also went to the luncheon after the inauguration with many dignitaries and the president himself.

"It was terrific to see Jimmy Carter again, and a moment to speak with Hillary Clinton, and to catch up with Bill Clinton. I thought that was a really nice time, especially since there was such a divisive tone to the campaign, so we are reminded we want to be one America."

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.