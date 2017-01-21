A mostly cloudy but mild Saturday

Areas of fog this morning will give way to mostly cloudy but mild temperatures this afternoon. Dry conditions linger into Sunday before a coastal low brings the chance for a wintry mix to the area on Monday.

Clouds linger much of the day today with an occasional break of sunshine. Temperatures will be unseasonably mild this afternoon with highs topping off in the upper 40s to low 50s! A weak cold front moves down from the north tonight, which will only bring slightly cooler temps for Sunday, but we continue with our cloudy, dry conditions. Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid to upper 40s. As our next storm system moves into the Southeast, a few showers will head our way late Sunday evening.

Cold air will be tough to come by, so this won't be a big snow for the valley-more of a wintry mix Monday followed by rain. The best chances for snow will come Sunday night through midday Monday and sleet may be around as well. Snow amounts will be highest for the hill towns and Berkshires, but even they don't look to see much.

Temperatures remain mild next week with highs in the 40s Tuesday to Thursday. Colder air looks to start moving back in beginning Friday.

