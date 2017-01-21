Trooper delivers baby on Mass Pike in Blandford

A State Police trooper ended up delivering a baby early Saturday morning on the Mass Pike in Blandford after he stopped to assist with what he thought was a disabled motor vehicle.

At about 1:30 a.m. Trooper Carlos Nunez spotted a vehicle in the breakdown lane on the westbound side of Route 90. So he pulled over to see if he could help.

"Upon making contact with the occupants, (Trooper Nunez) discovered a woman positioned in the rear seat who reported that she was in active labor," explained State Police.

He called an ambulance immediately to the scene. But there was no time left.

"...After an on-scene medical assessment, he determined that a delivery was imminent," noted State Police.

So Trooper Nunez took action and prepared for the new arrival.

"...A short time later, the woman gave birth in the vehicle," State Police said adding, "(He) then provided care to the mother and newborn until Westfield EMS arrived on scene."

Both mother and baby were transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment.

No further details have been released.

