New RMV Service Center opens up Monday in Springfield

There's a new location to take care of all your vehicle registry needs in Springfield!

Starting Monday, January 23, patrons will be able to check out the new Registry of Motor Vehicles Service Center on St. James Avenue.

The MassDOT sent out the notice Saturday morning saying in part, "Take note, #Springfield #RMV customers!"

The new RMV is located at 1250 St. James Ave. and will open promptly at 9 a.m. Monday.

"The service center's hours will remain the same as the Springfield location which is being closed," the MassDOT added.

The new space is larger and will have over 700 parking spaces. There will also be 16 upgraded workstations so customers can make multiple transaction types.

For further details and hours of operation click here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.