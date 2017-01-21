Hundreds of thousands march nationwide and locally to protest President

Following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday, hundreds of thousands of people rallied Saturday around the nation in protest. Here locally there were crowds gathering together as well.

In Springfield, there was a Community Stand Out at the Mason Square green to, "Rally to Resist Trump Policies and Discrimination." Our Western Mass News reporter, Samara Abramson says it was a peaceful protest and the crowd continued to grow while she was there around Noon.

Over in Northampton, hundreds of people also rallied to protest the President in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. Northampton Police Tweeting out that marchers were in the Pulaski Park and downtown area, so drivers should expect delays for "several hours."

This was around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

There was also a rally on the Greenfield Town Common around 12:30 - 1p.m. to show support with the Washington March as well and a big crowd showed up for that event according to our photographer on scene.

Across the nation, thousands of people marched including at Boston Common and in Chicago as well.

