Police seek public's help to identify Deerfield man

The Deerfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspect.
Police said he is involved in an ongoing criminal harassment investigation, and that's why they need his identity.
Further details in the investigation have not been released.
Deerfield authorities are asking anyone with information to call them at 413-665-2606.
