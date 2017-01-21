Multi-family home in Springfield deemed uninhabitable after fire

Residents of a multi-family home are now homeless because of a fire that started in their basement on Saturday.

Dennis Leger, the Spokesperson of the Springfield Fire Department said crews responded to the home located on 16 Dunmoreland Street at 3:39 p.m.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb squad discovered that the fire started in the basement and caused extensive smoke and heat damage to the first and second floor.

Leger told Western Mass News that 16 people can no longer live at the home as it was deemed uninhabitable.

Everyone made it out of the home safely and no one was hurt.

The fire caused around $50,000 in damage. The American Red Cross is assisting those in need during this difficult time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb squad.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.