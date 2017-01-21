Dozens rallied in Springfield to resist President Trump's policies

Protests took place all across the nation and right here in Western Mass. on Saturday.

Dozens gathered in Springfield for a rally to "resist Trump policies and discrimination."

People gathered in Mason Square to object the new presidency.

"We're supporting the folks who are in Washington today," said Lauren Singer of South Hadley.

Many showed up to the rally to show solidarity for those attending the Women's March in Washington D.C.

Parents brought their children to hold signs to show support.

But others are not so sure how to talk to their kids about President Donald Trump.

"I have a five-year-old daughter. Right now I'm feeling a little bummed out partly because I don't know how to talk to her yet. I have a lot of friends in the LGBTQ community and I just want to make sure that my daughter is accepting of them and i don't feel like that's important specifically to Donald Trump," said Matthew Larsen of Easthampton.

Zehra Parvez grew up in Chicago, she said she believes time is a painful political movement.

"I grew up with so much racism in the Midwest in the 70s and 80s and it feels like it's starting all over again," Parvez noted.

The rally remained peaceful throughout the early afternoon.

