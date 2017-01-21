Community comes together in the celebration of life for Union St. crash victims

The Springfield community is banding together as they mourn the loss of four lives cut short.

Four teenager's were killed on Tuesday after a car accident on Union Street.

"My family is going through a difficult time, this here just eases a little bit of that pain," said Adam Gomez, the uncle of one of the victims.



On Saturday, the community came together to honor the three women and the young man that lost their lives.



"There are so many families that were impacted by this and just to see the solidarity, the unity in the city is just amazing, it's heartwarming," said Krystal Grimes of Springfield.



Adrianna Hernandez, Katrina Maisonet Jones, Cassidy Spence and Andrew Savage all succumbed to their injuries.

"Adrianna was a beaming shining light. She was beautiful, she was smart, she knew what she wanted," said Gomez.

"These young children were apart of our communities so it's important to give back," said Teka Jones of Springfield.



Their prayers are also with the one surviving occupant of the car who remains in critical condition.



If this person is proven to be the driver he could face charges of vehicular homicide.

There are many questions that remain unclear at this time, but the close knit Springfield community will remain bonded during this dark time.



"The city came together for each and everyone of the families. My family especially is overwhelmed with gratitude," Gomez noted.



All the proceeds for Saturday's event went directly to the families.

