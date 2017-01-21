Mostly cloudy skies today with the chance for a shower

Waking up to areas of patchy, dense fog this morning. Fog will lift later this morning leading to a mostly cloudy day with the chance for a passing shower. A coastal low will bring a wintry mix to the area tomorrow afternoon before transitioning to rain by Tuesday.

A weak cold front moves down from the north, which will only bring slightly cooler temps for today, as well as mainly cloudy skies. There is the chance for a shower this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Cloudy skies are on the way tonight with the chance for a rain or snow shower. Lows tonight drop back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. The breeze will begin to pick up tonight as well.

A coastal low approaches the region on Monday but it looks like cold air will be tough to come by, so this won't be a big snow for the valley. There is the chance for a rain or snow shower early Monday but it looks like the steadier precipitation holds off until later Monday afternoon. That's when we could see a wintry mix develop. Highs on Monday top out in the lower to middle 30s. The chance for a wintry mix continues into Monday night before a transition to rain by Tuesday.

Temperatures remain mild next week with highs in the 40s Tuesday to Thursday. Colder air looks to start moving back in beginning Friday.

