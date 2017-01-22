Man, woman arrested after Ludlow Police find over 200 packets of heroin

Two people were arrested in Ludlow Thursday after police say they found them with more than 200 packets of heroin.

Louis Suzor Jr., 51, from Ludlow and Yelizaveta Saykina, 19, from Springfield are now facing drug charges.

Sgt. Daniel Valadas says the pair were arrested at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

"...Plainclothes narcotics detectives, a K-9 Officer and a Patrol Officer conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle on Center St. by Cherry St. for suspected narcotics activity," explained Valadas.

Suzor and Saykina were in the 2010 Nissan Altima when they were pulled over.

"During the traffic stop, over two hundred packets of heroin were discovered," added Valadas.

The pair were arrested on scene.

Suzor faces several charges including Drug Possession Class A, Drug Possession Class A with Intent to Distribute, and Drug Possession Class A Distribution.

Saykina was charged with Drug Possession Class A.

Both were released, but are expected to appear in Palmer District Court in the future.

