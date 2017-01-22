Fallen Officer Kevin Ambrose remembered as granddaughter sells Girl Scout Cookies

Perhaps a tradition involving "Girl Scout Cookies" has begun over at the Springfield Police Department and it has to do with Fallen Officer Kevin Ambrose.

Back in the day he used to take his daughter, Krista Ambrose, to work to sell boxes of Girl Scout Cookies.

" ...(He) would take her by the hand and walk the halls of the Police Station....(selling) boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to all her dad's friends and fellow officers," explained Sgt. Delaney on the department's Facebook page Sunday.

Now Krista is doing the same with her daughter, Victoria Ambrose.

Sgt. Delaney explains Victoria wasn't having any luck recently selling her Girl Scout Cookies in front of local supermarkets with her mother. So mom decided to reach out to the Springfield Police Department for a little help.

"Krista Ambrose reached out to me and Captain Cheryl Clapprood was contacted. The Captain was the Watch Commander for the day and set up the hallway where all the police officers pass through during shift change," said Sgt. Delaney adding, "Turns out Springfield Police Officers love Girls Scout Cookies!!!"

So much so that they bought all of Victoria's "Girl Scout Cookies," creating new memories for her that her grandfather, Officer Kevin Ambrose, had begun.

"Springfield PD is FAMILY .. we never forget. Congratulations little Victoria!!" added Sgt. Delaney at the end of the post.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.