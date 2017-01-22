Mild temperatures drop as a wintry mix heads into Monday

It was another day where we saw temperatures running well above normal for this time of year. Changes are on the way for the beginning of the week as a coastal area of low pressure will bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and eventually rain to much of western Mass

As we head into tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few light rain showers. In the higher elevations there could be some light freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Lows tonight will drop back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for all of Berkshire and Franklin counties as well as western Hampshire and western Hampden counties. The Winter Weather Advisory for Berkshire county is in effect from 1 pm Monday until 7 pm Tuesday. For western Hampshire, western Hampden and all of Franklin counties the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 pm Monday until 7 am Tuesday.

There is also a Wind Advisory in effect for Berkshire county from 7 am Monday until 7 pm Tuesday. Winds could gust 45-55 mph which could lead to tree limbs coming down as well as scattered power outages.

We wake up to cloudy skies tomorrow morning with the chance for a rain or snow shower but it looks like the steadier precipitation does not begin until Monday afternoon. When it does begin it looks like the best chance for a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will be to the north and west of Springfield, though we could see some sleet and freezing rain mixing in the lower valley. A gradual transition to rain takes place Monday night and into Tuesday before everything begins to wind down Tuesday afternoon+

Temperatures remain mild next week with highs in the 40s Tuesday to Thursday. Colder air looks to start moving back in beginning Friday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a rain/snow shower. Lows: 29-33.

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies with a pm wintry mix. Highs: 33-37.

Tuesday: Rain and snow ending in the afternoon. Highs: 37-41.

