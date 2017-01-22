One person dead, six others wounded in shooting at Texas shopping mall.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — One person is dead, six others wounded in a robbery and shooting inside a San Antonio shopping mall. Romana Lopez, a spokeswoman for San Antonio police, confirmed that police on Sunday were at Rolling Oaks Mall responding to an active shooter situation. The robbery took place at the KAY Jewelers store.

One suspect is in custody and police are currently searching for a second suspect in the shooting.

"Today's deadly shooting at Rolling Oaks Mall is a tragedy for everyone involved and all of us affected," San Antonio Mayor Ivy R. Taylor said in a statement posted on Facebook.

This is the scene outside Dillard's at Rolling Oaks Mall pic.twitter.com/Qzz6OlDEaq — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 22, 2017

Allyson Hamby's daughter is still inside. She just showed me a text from her daughter which read "I'm scared" pic.twitter.com/KkvGp7cjzr — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 22, 2017

Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Video from NBC affiliate WOAI-TV showed multiple police cars, ambulances and law enforcement outside of a Dillard's department store.

