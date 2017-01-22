State police locate hikers that were lost in Becket - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

State police locate hikers that were lost in Becket

Posted: Updated:
(photo MA state police) (photo MA state police)
BECKET, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

State police went searching for two people that got lost while hiking at the October Mountain State Forest in Becket on Sunday.

A trooper from the Cheshire barracks told Western Mass News the hikers were lost for two hours. 

When police located the hikers at 8:10 p.m. they were found unharmed, and no one was hurt. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.