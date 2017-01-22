State police locate hikers that were lost in Becket

State police went searching for two people that got lost while hiking at the October Mountain State Forest in Becket on Sunday.
A trooper from the Cheshire barracks told Western Mass News the hikers were lost for two hours.
When police located the hikers at 8:10 p.m. they were found unharmed, and no one was hurt.
