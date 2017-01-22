Patriots fans gear up for AFC Championship game

New England is on the edge of their seats while the Patriots are battling it out with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship.

Sunday's game means that Patriots Nation is one step closer to the big game.

"I just grew up with them, they're awesome," said Mike Fitzgerald of Springfield.

If the pats take the AFC title they will head to the Astrodome in Houston for a chance to take on another championship title.

"I think they'll end up playing Atlanta," said Rick Grimaldi of East Longmeadow.

Fans are thrilled at the thought of seeing their team play in another big game.

"I think a Packers vs Patriots game would be awesome," said Fitzgerald.

Mike said he will be excited to see his team win, especially after what happened with the deflate gate and Tom Brady's suspension.

"It would be awesome, to see Goodell have to hand them the trophy, of course," Fitzgerald noted.

If they pull off a win on Sunday, it will be the ninth trip to the championship game.

