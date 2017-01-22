Easthampton church reopens after undergoing renovations

The Easthampton Congregational Church celebrated a re-opening of their doors for worship on Sunday.

On April 30 in 2016 the gathering hall ceiling inside the church collapsed.

It caused extensive damage and forced the church to temporarily close.

Many had to attend services at the Southampton congregational church while the ceiling was under renovation.

Reverend Sherry Tucker said the reopening of the church means so much to her and the community.

"We put on community dinners here, we put on a fair, we put on a tag sale so we love having people coming into our church and into our fellowship also. I'm just so thrilled we can open our doors again," said Rev. Tucker.

Rev. Tucker said she is ecstatic with how the repairs turned out.

