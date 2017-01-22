Fans head to motorcycle show in West Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Fans head to motorcycle show in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Motorcycle fans were able to view some classic and luxury bikes at a motorcycle show. 

The show on Sunday featured the best selection of new motorcycles under one roof. 

 It's one of the biggest motorcycle shows in the Northeast and  custom bike builder Paul Teutel Jr. from Discovery Channel's American Choppers.
 
Fans from surrounding states took the trip to Massachusetts to see the show. 

"He is such a talented guy and he does great work great artist just nice to see him up close after watching the show for so many years. It's very nice to meet him in person and bring it all together it was cool," said Jeff Carter of West Hartford, Connecticut. 

He said that being at the show was like being in a great big family of motorcycle fans. 

